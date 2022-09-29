Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Hits $33.88 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000847 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $33.88 million and $346,593.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004654 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017998 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012921 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 204,510,500 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars.

