Bitcoin Atom Trading 53% Lower This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 53% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $54.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00065775 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000089 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

