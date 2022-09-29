Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,856 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,373,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after acquiring an additional 606,281 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,150,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192,447 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,780. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.00 and a 200 day moving average of $227.22.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

