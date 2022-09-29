BioPassport Token (BIOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.84 Million

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $154,499.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

