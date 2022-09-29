Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 1,737,316 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 60.71 per share, for a total transaction of 105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately 11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,542,076 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 57.91 per share, for a total transaction of 89,301,621.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 59.67 per share, for a total transaction of 32,103,653.40.

On Thursday, August 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,475,375 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 58.21 per share, for a total transaction of 260,511,578.75.

On Friday, July 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,148,281 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 58.04 per share, for a total transaction of 66,646,229.24.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 56.94 per share, for a total transaction of 3,712,431.06.

On Monday, July 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,784,389 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 59.27 per share, for a total transaction of 105,760,736.03.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 8,174,228 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 57.94 per share, for a total transaction of 473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,845,546 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 59.01 per share, for a total transaction of 285,935,669.46.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Up 2.4 %

BRK-B stock traded up 6.31 on Wednesday, reaching 271.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,906,498 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 286.99.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.