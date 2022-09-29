Berenberg Bank Upgrades BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BELIMO from CHF 411 to CHF 335 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $450.00.

BELIMO Price Performance

Shares of BLHWF opened at $330.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.08. BELIMO has a twelve month low of $330.00 and a twelve month high of $600.00.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

Further Reading

