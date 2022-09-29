Berenberg Bank Lowers Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Price Target to €45.00

Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €75.00 ($76.53) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Varta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Varta Stock Down 19.0 %

OTCMKTS VARTY traded down 0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting 3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 987. Varta has a 52 week low of 2.98 and a 52 week high of 14.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is 7.41.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

