Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) a €125.00 Price Target

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($130.61) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.6 %

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €1.00 ($1.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €64.00 ($65.31). The stock had a trading volume of 35,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,225. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €61.45 ($62.70) and a twelve month high of €140.10 ($142.96). The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

