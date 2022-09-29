Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $225.96

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $225.96 and last traded at $227.16, with a volume of 2101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.11.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,055,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.