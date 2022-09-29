Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.17. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.88.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

