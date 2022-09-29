Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of BBGI stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.17. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.88.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
