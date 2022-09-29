Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $247.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.44 and its 200 day moving average is $264.23. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

