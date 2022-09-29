BasketDAO (BASK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $35,296.00

BasketDAO (BASK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One BasketDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BasketDAO has a total market capitalization of $55,999.00 and $35,296.00 worth of BasketDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BasketDAO has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BasketDAO alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BasketDAO Profile

BasketDAO’s launch date was March 25th, 2021. BasketDAO’s total supply is 100,000 coins. BasketDAO’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. BasketDAO’s official website is basketdao.org/BMI.

Buying and Selling BasketDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project aims to create efficient token baskets which allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once. These are similar to ETFs in traditional finance, and each will have its own mandate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BasketDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BasketDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BasketDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BasketDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BasketDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.