Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BAS traded down €0.08 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €39.42 ($40.22). 4,627,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 52 week low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 52 week high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €42.69 and its 200-day moving average is €46.81. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.55.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

