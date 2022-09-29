Barclays Trims CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Target Price to €13.00

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
CTP Stock Performance
CTPVF opened at 13.90 on Monday. CTP has a fifty-two week low of 13.83 and a fifty-two week high of 13.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 13.90.
About CTP
