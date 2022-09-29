Barclays Trims CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Target Price to €13.00

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CTPVF opened at 13.90 on Monday. CTP has a fifty-two week low of 13.83 and a fifty-two week high of 13.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 13.90.

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

