Barclays Trims Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Target Price to $101.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $135.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BXP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.94.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $76.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $73.41 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.02.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17,612.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,446,000 after acquiring an additional 914,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 754,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $75,689,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

