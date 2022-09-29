Bank Of America (Bofa) Lowers Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) to Underperform

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank Of America (Bofa) to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.82. 115,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,929. Mplx has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mplx by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,661 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after buying an additional 929,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 610.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after buying an additional 832,907 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,221,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,465,000 after buying an additional 760,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,680,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.