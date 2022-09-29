Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after buying an additional 1,722,049 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after buying an additional 1,585,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,925,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,567,000 after buying an additional 1,175,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.41. 552,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,084,005. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $98.02. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

