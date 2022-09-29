Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases 238 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

IEFA stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.55. The company had a trading volume of 23,602,594 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37.

