Ballast Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 290,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Accenture Stock Down 0.9 %

Accenture stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.45. 65,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $254.27 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

