Ballast Advisors LLC Has $25.14 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 11.3% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $25,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,961. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

