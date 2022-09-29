Ballast Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,998 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 528,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE UBER traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,470,548. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.