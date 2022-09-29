Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $273.20

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 273.20 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 279.46 ($3.38), with a volume of 775236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.80 ($3.51).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAB shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 356 ($4.30) to GBX 358 ($4.33) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 394.25 ($4.76).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 328.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 969.33.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.