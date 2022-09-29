AXPR Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AXPR has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $90,352.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official.

Buying and Selling AXPR

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars.

