Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$2.70 EPS.

Avient Stock Down 5.0 %

AVNT traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.97. 11,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Avient has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avient will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Avient Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVNT. Oppenheimer lowered Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Avient during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

