Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$2.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Oppenheimer lowered Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,965. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avient will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Avient during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avient by 267.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.