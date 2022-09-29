AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) & Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Head to Head Analysis

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.29 billion 11.36 $1.00 billion $5.82 32.03 Western Asset Mortgage Capital $164.07 million 0.44 -$48.95 million ($10.71) -1.12

Profitability

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 33.39% 7.47% 4.12% Western Asset Mortgage Capital -42.42% 4.37% 0.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AvalonBay Communities and Western Asset Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 0 10 9 0 2.47 Western Asset Mortgage Capital 1 0 1 0 2.00

AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus price target of $240.89, indicating a potential upside of 29.23%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.11%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Dividends

AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. AvalonBay Communities pays out 109.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out -14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

