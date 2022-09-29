Avalanche Achieves Market Cap of $7.11 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $17.32 or 0.00088970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $7.11 billion and $324.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00066779 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018445 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000285 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 410,670,883 coins and its circulating supply is 295,921,623 coins. Avalanche’s official website is www.avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

