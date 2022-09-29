Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CVE:XLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 1,630,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,248,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.35 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.10 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group Trading Up 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.