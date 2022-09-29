AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $10,613,000.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $10,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,955,230 shares in the company, valued at $738,158,559.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of AN traded up $5.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,118. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.42. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AN. Argus began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

