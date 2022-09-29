Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.13 and last traded at C$13.08. Approximately 27,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 50,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.00.
APR.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.25 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.94.
The company has a market cap of C$519.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
