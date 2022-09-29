Aurox One Day Volume Tops $240,816.00 (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for $16.93 or 0.00088305 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Aurox has a total market cap of $8.84 million and $240,816.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Aurox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

