Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

ACB stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1,370.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

