AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Increased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 721,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 53,829 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $15.52. 1,186,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,376,284. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

