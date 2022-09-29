Atletico De Madrid Fan Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.44 Million (ATM)

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $4.88 or 0.00025035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Atletico De Madrid Fan Token

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev. The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid.

Buying and Selling Atletico De Madrid Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The Atletico de Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a utility token that gives Atletico de Madrid fans a tokenized share of influence on club decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, club recognition, and more.ATM token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by Atletico de Madrid. Atletico de Madrid is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Matchday tickets.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.Club-specific NFTs.”

