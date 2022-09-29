Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Down 32.3% in September

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the August 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.10 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Atlas Copco from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.74.
Atlas Copco Price Performance
ATLKY traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. 358,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,644. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
Featured Stories
