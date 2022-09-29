Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 583.3% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAQ opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 0.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,494,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,089,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 306,502 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 954,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 629,418 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,023,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 515,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Avenue Acquisition

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

