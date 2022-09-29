Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $18.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.71.

ATRA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $29,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,589 shares in the company, valued at $995,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $29,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,589 shares in the company, valued at $995,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $74,622.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,726.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,300 shares of company stock worth $142,556 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Shares of ATRA opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.96. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.87% and a negative return on equity of 111.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Stories

