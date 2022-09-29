Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 83.8% in September

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the August 31st total of 213,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ARZGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €18.75 ($19.13) to €17.20 ($17.55) in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.76.

Shares of ARZGY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 209,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

