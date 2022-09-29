ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Up 387.1% in September

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 387.1% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 724,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAZY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 280 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. 236,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,386. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.