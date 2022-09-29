Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Hits New 52-Week High at $233.79

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $233.79 and last traded at $232.15, with a volume of 14328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.40.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

