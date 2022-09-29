ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the August 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASOMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,921.11.

ASOS Price Performance

ASOS stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.92. 41,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,917. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Articles

