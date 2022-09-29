ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have €480.00 ($489.80) price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $731.55.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $441.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $881.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $514.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.52. The stock has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 680.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

