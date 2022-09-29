Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.76

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 21701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARVL shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
Arrival Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.
Institutional Trading of Arrival
Arrival Company Profile
Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.
Featured Articles
