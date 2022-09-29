Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.76

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 21701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARVL shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899,252 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,371,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,784 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,799,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

