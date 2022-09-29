Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Trading Down 4%

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Armor Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 142.38, a quick ratio of 142.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.00.

Armor Minerals Company Profile

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

