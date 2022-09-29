Arianee (ARIA20) Price Tops $0.26

Arianee (ARIA20) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. Arianee has a market cap of $52.45 million and $1,609.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001358 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arianee has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arianee is www.arianee.org.

Arianee Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol.Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arianee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arianee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

