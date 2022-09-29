Argyle Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,003,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,132.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 810,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,918,000 after purchasing an additional 745,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,203,000 after purchasing an additional 710,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.97. 21,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,996. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $73.92 and a one year high of $107.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

