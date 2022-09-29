Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.3% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,108. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

