Argyle Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $44.19. 101,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,082,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

