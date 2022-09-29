Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Stories

