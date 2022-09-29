Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Arconic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $17.42 on Monday. Arconic has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $569,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after buying an additional 431,605 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

